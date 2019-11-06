Home Nation

Punjab Police come in support of Delhi colleagues, demand prompt action against assailants

A resolution was passed on Wednesday by the Punjab Police strongly condemning the attack and demanding justice, along with exemplary action against those responsible.

Published: 06th November 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Police officials protest the assault on policemen following clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari court last week in New Delhi.

Police officials protest the assault on policemen following clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari court last week in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police have come out in solidarity and support of their Delhi counterparts in the wake of the alleged assault on the latter by lawyers in the national capital.

A resolution was passed on Wednesday by the Punjab Police strongly condemning the attack and demanding justice, along with exemplary action against those responsible.

The resolution read, “All IPS and PPS officers of the Punjab Police condemn the brutal attack on officers of Delhi Police in the strongest possible terms. Such assaults on Police officers or their humiliation during discharge of their onerous official duties cannot be tolerated. No section of society or class of people is above the constitution and the law. All officers and ranks of the Punjab Police stand in total support and solidarity with our brethren in their demand for justice and call for exemplary action against those responsible for such assaults.”

ALSO READ | Delhi top cop Amulya Patnaik briefs L-G on police protest against lawyers

DGP Punjab Dinkar Gupta later tweeted: “We, the IPS & PPS officers of @PunjabPoliceInd, strongly condemn the brutal attack on @DelhiPolice officers. Nobody is
above the law & Constitution. We stand with our brethren in their demand for justice & seek exemplary action against those responsible for such assaults.”

ALSO READ | Unprecedented police revolt in Delhi a fallout of top brass' apathy to rank and file 

Gupta said the attack on the police officers by the lawyers in Delhi was in violation of all tenets of law, and totally unpardonable. As disciplined officers of the force, the police had borne the brunt of the assault without retaliation and it was now up to the various agencies of the Criminal Justice system to take cognizance of the matter and ensure necessary action. If lawful action were not taken promptly against the guilty, it was likely to damage the morale of the police officers, who put their life on stake every day in the line of duty, especially in the border States of the country, such as Punjab & J&K, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi police-lawyer protest Delhi police Punjab police
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp