Home Nation

Star of the show: Meet Bhima, the buffalo worth whopping Rs 14 crore

The biggest draw at the annual Pushkar Fair is a Murra breed of buffalo named Bhima. This buffalo weighs 1,300 kg and is six and a half years old.

Published: 06th November 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

On the very first day, people made a beeline to catch a glimpse of the prized animal

On the very first day, people made a beeline to catch a glimpse of the prized animal. | (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The biggest draw at the annual Pushkar Fair is a Murra breed of buffalo named Bhima. This buffalo weighs 1,300 kg and is six and a half years old. The animal is valued at Rs 14 crore, and this is its second appearance at the annual fair.

This unique buffalo was brought from Jodhpur to Pushkar with the help of its owner, Jawahar Lal Jangid, his son Arvind Jangid and other family members.

On the very first day, people made a beeline to catch a glimpse of the prized animal. According to the Jangids, Rs 1.5 lakh is spent on Bhima’s maintenance and diet every month.

Arvind said that buffalo is fed one kilo of ghee, half a kilo of butter, 200 grams of honey, 25 litres of milk, one kilo of cashew-almonds etc every day.

“Before coming to the fair, we received an offer of Rs 14 crore for this buffalo but we do not want to sell Bhima. In the fair too, buffaloes are not brought for sale but only for the purpose of preserving and promoting the Murra breed,” said Arvind.

Bhima’s weight has increased by 100 kg and price by Rs 2 crore from last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp