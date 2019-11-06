Star of the show: Meet Bhima, the buffalo worth whopping Rs 14 crore

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The biggest draw at the annual Pushkar Fair is a Murra breed of buffalo named Bhima. This buffalo weighs 1,300 kg and is six and a half years old. The animal is valued at Rs 14 crore, and this is its second appearance at the annual fair.

This unique buffalo was brought from Jodhpur to Pushkar with the help of its owner, Jawahar Lal Jangid, his son Arvind Jangid and other family members.

On the very first day, people made a beeline to catch a glimpse of the prized animal. According to the Jangids, Rs 1.5 lakh is spent on Bhima’s maintenance and diet every month.

Arvind said that buffalo is fed one kilo of ghee, half a kilo of butter, 200 grams of honey, 25 litres of milk, one kilo of cashew-almonds etc every day.

“Before coming to the fair, we received an offer of Rs 14 crore for this buffalo but we do not want to sell Bhima. In the fair too, buffaloes are not brought for sale but only for the purpose of preserving and promoting the Murra breed,” said Arvind.

Bhima’s weight has increased by 100 kg and price by Rs 2 crore from last year.