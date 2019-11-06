Will accept whatever verdict delivered in Ayodhya case: Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Arshad Madani on Wednesday reiterated its stand that it will accept the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case and appealed all to respect the judgment.

"Muslim claim is based on the historical fact that Masjid was constructed without demolishing any Hindu temple. We reiterate our stand, whatever judgment is delivered on the basis of facts and evidence. We will accept it and appeal to Muslims and fellow citizens to respect the judgment," he said in a statement.

"Every justice-loving person wants the case should be adjudicated on the basis of hard facts and evidence, not on the basis of faith and belief," he said, adding that the Supreme Court has also stated that the case is a title suit only.

Madani stressed on the need to maintain communal harmony irrespective of the verdict.

READ | UP Police gets battle ready for Ayodhya verdict

He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety of the minority community post-Ayodhya verdict.

He claimed that Muslims are being targetted "because of their religious identity" and people across the country are "living in a state of fear".

Madani's statement came a day after RSS and BJP leaders met Muslim leaders, clerics and scholars to appeal for peace and harmony post-Ayodhya verdict.

READ | Ayodhya verdict: Faizabad police deploys 16,000 volunteers to keep eye on social media

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgement in the Ayodhya title dispute case before November 17 when Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

The top court held a day-to-day hearing for 40 days on a batch of petitions challenging Allahabad High Court's order trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts to Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.