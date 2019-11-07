Home Nation

16-year-old girl arrested for stealing Rs 1.73 lakh to gift new bike to boyfriend

According to the police, she discreetly removed the wardrobe key from her father’s trousers and took away the cash.

For representational purposes

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A 16-year-old girl was arrested in the Chhattisgarh capital on Thursday for allegedly stealing Rs 1.73 lakh from home to purchase a bike as a birthday gift for her lover.

On a complaint lodged by her father, the Raipur police after a preliminary probe arrested the girl. 

The girl, a resident of Khamtrai in Raipur, took away the money to let her lover become the owner of a new stylish two-wheeler. 

The youth, identified as Chuleshwar Bandhe, 20, too has been arrested by the police. 

“The girl had stolen the money from the locked cupboard of her father while he was taking a shower. The father lodged the police complaint. During the investigation process, we suspected someone from the family might be involved. The girl finally confessed during cross-questioning that she took the money for her lover who was also taken into custody,” police officer Ramakant Sahu said. 

The police recovered Rs 1 lakh from Bandhe and the remaining amount from the girl. 

