29 child labourers rescued in Udaipur

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Anti Human Trafficking unit on Wednesday rescued 29 tribal children from Udaipur.

The children were being taken back to Gujarat to work as bonded labourers in cotton and saree factories of Surat in Gujarat after a Diwali break 

Police said, the arrested persons, both brokers, had taken the kids from poor families by promising to pay Rs 4000 to Rs 6000 to their parents every month. 

The tribal zone of south Rajasthan comprising of villages in Udaipur, Banswara, Dungarpur and Pratapgarh districts, have seen families living in abject poverty risking the lives of children for money. 

Anti Human Trafficking unit officials said a team raided two private buses at the Raiti bus stand in Udaipur and rescued 29 kids between age 8 to 17.

They were found stuffed in an area, barely two feet, in the sleeper coach. 

An NGO which assisted the cops in the operation confirmed that when the team walked into the bus, the kids were stuffed under some seats.

Some were even made to sit behind the sleeper berths. The two arrested brokers Khamana Ram of Gogunda town and Mangilal of Jaitaran were arrested.

Police Inspector Shyam Singh said the unit was tipped off by activists of Aasra Vikas Institute and Bhojraj Singh of Bachpan Bachao Aandolan.

“We were informed that the kids were being sent back to Gujarat’s Biti Cotton farm for labour work. The residential details of children are being gathered and they will be provided shelter,” said Bhojraj.

He said all the children and brokers are from Udaipur’s tribal villages of Jhadoll, Saira, Gogunda and Jaitaran. 

