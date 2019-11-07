At least four killed following heavy snowfall in Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Four persons, including two locals working as Army porters, died in separate incidents following heavy snowfall in Kashmir Valley on Thursday, officials said The two porters identified as Manzoor Ahmed and Ishaq Khan died after coming under an avalanche near a forward post in Kupwara district.

In another incident, an employee of the Power Development Department (PDD) died while trying to restore power supply, which has been disrupted by heavy snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.

Manzoor Ahmad, an inspector in the PDD, fell off a pole and died on the spot, the officials said.

They said the Srinagar district administration has sanctioned an immediate ex-gratia relief of Rs two lakh in favour of the next of the kin of the deceased PDD employee.

A pedestrian also died after he was hit by a branch of a Chinar tree which broke off under the weight of snow in Habak area of the city, the officials said.

They said a cab and an autorickshaw were also damaged in the incident.