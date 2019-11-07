Home Nation

At least four killed following heavy snowfall in Kashmir

A pedestrian also died after he was hit by a branch of a Chinar tree which broke off under the weight of snow in Habak area of the city, the officials said.

Published: 07th November 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir valley received heavy snowfall which caused the closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and disruption of air-traffic.

Kashmir valley received heavy snowfall which caused the closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and disruption of air-traffic. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Four persons, including two locals working as Army porters, died in separate incidents following heavy snowfall in Kashmir Valley on Thursday, officials said The two porters identified as Manzoor Ahmed and Ishaq Khan died after coming under an avalanche near a forward post in Kupwara district.

In another incident, an employee of the Power Development Department (PDD) died while trying to restore power supply, which has been disrupted by heavy snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.

WATCH: Kashmir turns white with first snowfall of the year, highway closed

Manzoor Ahmad, an inspector in the PDD, fell off a pole and died on the spot, the officials said.

They said the Srinagar district administration has sanctioned an immediate ex-gratia relief of Rs two lakh in favour of the next of the kin of the deceased PDD employee.

A pedestrian also died after he was hit by a branch of a Chinar tree which broke off under the weight of snow in Habak area of the city, the officials said.

They said a cab and an autorickshaw were also damaged in the incident.

TAGS
Kashmir Kashmir snowfall Kashmir snowfall deaths Kashmir highway closed
