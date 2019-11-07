Ayodhya verdict on Congress agenda for November 10 meet

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet on November 10 to discuss and take a coherent stand on the sensitive issue.

Party leaders are also expected to deliberate on key issues to be taken up in Parliament during the upcoming winter session.

The Congress has maintained that it will welcome the SC judgment on Ayodhya and the CWC is expected to deliberate on the party’s response in various case scenarios.

The Congress had to face embarrassment on the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 in J&K as several party leaders made statements that were contrary to the party’s official stand.

Last month, Congress president Sonia Gandhi constituted a 16-member group on important issues to deliberate on party stand.

Also on the CWC agenda would be SC judgments on Rafale and Sabarimala issues. The party will take up issues related to the economic slowdown in Parliament.