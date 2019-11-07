'Chhatra', 'rumala 'for Kartarpur Sahib handed over to ex-PM Manmohan Singh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress leaders on Thursday handed over a silver chhatra (canopy) and 'rumala' to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for offering it at the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Singh is part of a jatha (delegation) that will pay obeisance at the gurudwara in Pakistan.

The president of the city unit of Congress Subhash Chopra said the chhatra and rumala were handed over to Singh, urging him to offer it at Karatpur Sahib Gurudwara for peace in the country as well as happiness and prosperity of Delhiites.

The delegation will join a mega event on the opening of Kartarpur Corridor that links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan--the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev--with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in Punjab, on November 9.

The former prime minister on Wednesday hoped the "Kartarpur model" might help in resolving future conflicts, at a special session of the Punjab Assembly to commemorate the anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.