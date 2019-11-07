Home Nation

'Chhatra', 'rumala 'for Kartarpur Sahib handed over to ex-PM Manmohan Singh

The president of the city unit of Congress Subhash Chopra said the chhatra and rumala were handed over to Singh, urging him to offer it at Karatpur Sahib Gurudwara for peace in the country.

Published: 07th November 2019 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

A delegation of Delhi Congress leaders led by DPCC President Subhash Chopra felicitate former prime minister Manmohan Singh ahead of his visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor at former's residence in New Delhi Thursday Nov. 7 2019

A delegation of Delhi Congress leaders led by DPCC President Subhash Chopra felicitate former prime minister Manmohan Singh ahead of his visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor at former's residence in New Delhi Thursday Nov. 7 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress leaders on Thursday handed over a silver chhatra (canopy) and 'rumala' to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for offering it at the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Singh is part of a jatha (delegation) that will pay obeisance at the gurudwara in Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Navjot Sidhu unlikely to travel to Kartarpur via corridor along with first 'jatha'

The president of the city unit of Congress Subhash Chopra said the chhatra and rumala were handed over to Singh, urging him to offer it at Karatpur Sahib Gurudwara for peace in the country as well as happiness and prosperity of Delhiites.

The delegation will join a mega event on the opening of Kartarpur Corridor that links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan--the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev--with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in Punjab, on November 9.

The former prime minister on Wednesday hoped the "Kartarpur model" might help in resolving future conflicts, at a special session of the Punjab Assembly to commemorate the anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur Corridor Kartarpur Sahib Manmohan Singh congress
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp