Home Nation

Cyclone 'Bulbul' may turn 'very severe', likely to move towards West Bengal

Fishermen have been advised to return to the coast by Thursday evening and not venture into the seas till the caution was lifted.

Published: 07th November 2019 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

In view of the storm, the IMD has also issued warning for fishermen asking them not to venture into sea on November 6 and 7

In view of the storm, the IMD has also issued warning for fishermen asking them not to venture into sea on November 6 and 7

By PTI

KOLKATA: A cyclone formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a "very severe" cyclonic storm over the next two days and set to head towards the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, skirting Odisha, the Met department said on Thursday.

Cyclone 'Bulbul', which lay around 930 km south- southeast of Kolkata, "might turn into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday midnight and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Saturday evening", leading to rough sea conditions, Regional Met Director G K Das said.

ALSO READ: Suspense over Bulbul course, Odisha government issues rain alert

Fishermen have been advised to return to the coast by Thursday evening and not venture into the seas till the caution was lifted.

"The storm is very likely to move north-northwestwards towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts," Das said.

The maximum sustained windspeed within and around the area of cyclone 'Bulbul' had been recorded 70 to 80 km per hour, with gusts up to 90 kmph.

If the system intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, the maximum sustained windspeed might reach 115 to 125 kmph, with gusts up to 140 kmph, the weatherman explained.

ALSO READ: Kendrapara administration sounds ‘Bulbul’ alarm

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclonic system was being monitored to ascertain the direction of the storm and the possible location of its landfall.

The Met department has warned of heavy rainfall over the coastal districts of East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas from November 9 to 11.

District officials have been asked to keep a tab on the situation and prepare for any contingency, a government functionary said.

According to the weatherman, West Bengal and Odisha coasts might experience squally wind with speed reaching up to 50 kmph from Friday evening, which might gradually increase thereafter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Bulbul West Bengal
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp