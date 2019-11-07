Home Nation

Dalit woman raped by four men, including two jail guards in Madhya Pradesh

The accused jail guards are posted at the sub-jail, where the rape survivor’s husband is lodged.

Published: 07th November 2019 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 10:07 PM

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A shocking case of a 35-year-old Dalit woman allegedly raped within a span of few hours by four men, two of them jail guards has been reported in Madhya Pradesh. The two jail guards accused of raping her are posted at the same sub-jail, where her husband is undergoing ten years jail term in a dacoity case.

The incident, which was reported at Salsalai police station of Shajapur district on Wednesday happened on November 1. Acting in the matter, one of the rape accused jail guards has been arrested and a departmental probe ordered against the duo guards by the Jail Department.

According to jail department sources, the Bhopal Central Jail superintendent Dinesh Nargawe has started the probe against the two jail guards.

The woman, who is a resident of Shajapur district visited the Sarangpur sub-jail in adjoining Rajgarh district to meet her husband who is lodged there, due to which one of the guards Hariram Shukla knew her.

On November 1 evening, one of the two guards rang the woman and informed that her husband was ill and asked her to come and see him.

“The woman informed the guard that she won’t be able to visit the jail as she had no means of transport available. Later, a man, identified as Ramchandra Gurjar, called up the woman and offered to take her to the sub-jail,” said Premlata Khatri, in-charge, Salsalai police station where the FIR was registered on Wednesday. 

Subsequently, she was taken on a motorcycle by Gurjar and his nephew Sagar Gurjar to Sarangpur in Rajgarh district. But before the trio could reach Sarangpur, Gurjar’s mobike developed snags after which he left to get it repaired. While she was waiting with Gurjar’s nephew Sagar for Gurjar to return near Kithor ki Baldi area in Shajapur district, the two jail guards reached there and raped her taking turns.

Shockingly, Gurjar’s nephew Sagar also subsequently raped her. He told the entire episode to his uncle when he returned. Subsequently, Gurjar too raped the woman, before dropping her back home.

On Wednesday, the woman reported the matter at Salsalai police station, after which a case of rape and gang rape was registered against the four men, including the two jail guards. The accused have also been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act. One of the jail guards has been arrested.

