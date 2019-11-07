Home Nation

Develop podcasts on best practices, innovations in teaching, assessment: CBSE to schools

The teachers have been asked to convert the already available material or practice into an audio format and share recorded podcasts with the board.

Published: 07th November 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Exam hall, CBSE board exam, CBSE students

For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to develop podcasts on their best practices related to innovations in pedagogy, experiential and active learning, integration of co-curricular areas in main subjects and classroom assessment.

The board had earlier this year launched a podcast platform called "CBSE-Shiksha Vani" to provide schools the authentic and latest information and guidelines of the board on academic and training initiatives, examinations and other important areas and procedures.

"Teachers should be encouraged to contribute high quality podcasts at CBSE-Shiksha Vani. They can share about their innovative ways of observing class, ways they self-review, maintain records, take feedback from students and record important details.

ALSO READ: CBSE exam fee hike challenged in Orissa HC

"Teachers may share what works for them, how they enhance learning and how they achieve the required competencies in their classroom by employing alternative techniques for better results," the CBSE said in a communication to schools.

The board has specified that the effort will get due weightage in CBSE Teachers awards and teachers may be chosen to be part of the board's national content creation team.

"CBSE would upload the material for the benefit of larger community of students and teachers and duly recognize the effort of schools and teachers in a suitable manner.

"Due weightage will be given in selection criteria of CBSE Teachers Awards and similar recognition by the board. Further, these teachers may be chosen to be a part of CBSE's national content creation team," the letter said.

The teachers have been asked to convert the already available material or practice into an audio format and share recorded podcasts with the board.

ALSO READ: Sports to be made part of CBSE system, says Kiren Rijiju

"This would indeed address the gap in capabilities of teachers and students which varies greatly across country.

Sharing of ideas will certainly arouse your teachers and they will take their creativity higher still to come up with ever new podcasts to facilitate teaching and learning in schools. As sharing drives creativity, we all benefit from it," the CBSE said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE CBSE schools CBSE podcasts
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp