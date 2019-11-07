Develop podcasts on best practices, innovations in teaching, assessment: CBSE to schools

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to develop podcasts on their best practices related to innovations in pedagogy, experiential and active learning, integration of co-curricular areas in main subjects and classroom assessment.

The board had earlier this year launched a podcast platform called "CBSE-Shiksha Vani" to provide schools the authentic and latest information and guidelines of the board on academic and training initiatives, examinations and other important areas and procedures.

"Teachers should be encouraged to contribute high quality podcasts at CBSE-Shiksha Vani. They can share about their innovative ways of observing class, ways they self-review, maintain records, take feedback from students and record important details.

ALSO READ: CBSE exam fee hike challenged in Orissa HC

"Teachers may share what works for them, how they enhance learning and how they achieve the required competencies in their classroom by employing alternative techniques for better results," the CBSE said in a communication to schools.

The board has specified that the effort will get due weightage in CBSE Teachers awards and teachers may be chosen to be part of the board's national content creation team.

"CBSE would upload the material for the benefit of larger community of students and teachers and duly recognize the effort of schools and teachers in a suitable manner.

"Due weightage will be given in selection criteria of CBSE Teachers Awards and similar recognition by the board. Further, these teachers may be chosen to be a part of CBSE's national content creation team," the letter said.

The teachers have been asked to convert the already available material or practice into an audio format and share recorded podcasts with the board.

ALSO READ: Sports to be made part of CBSE system, says Kiren Rijiju

"This would indeed address the gap in capabilities of teachers and students which varies greatly across country.

Sharing of ideas will certainly arouse your teachers and they will take their creativity higher still to come up with ever new podcasts to facilitate teaching and learning in schools. As sharing drives creativity, we all benefit from it," the CBSE said.