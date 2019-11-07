Home Nation

Driver dies after loaded container slips on his truck cabin at New Mangalore Port

45-year-old Vinod Poojary, a resident of Vamanjoor and employed by Delta Infra Logistics was shifting containers from the ship to the yard when the incident occurre

Published: 07th November 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Vinod Poojary

Vinod Poojary (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A truck driver was killed after a container slipped on the cabin of the truck he was driving at New Mangalore Port on Wednesday night. 

The deceased identified as 45-year-old Vinod Poojary, a resident of Vamanjoor in the city, was employed by Delta Infra Logistics. At around 9.30 pm, he was shifting containers from the ship to the yard when the incident occurred. 

While taking a turn inside NMPT (New Mangalore Port Trust) premises, the container jerked and slipped on the cabin. He was immediately rushed to NMPT Hospital but was declared brought dead. 

Meanwhile, the workers have blamed negligence by logistic company and NMPT for the incident. 

AICCTU district president Satish Kumar said the containers after placing on the trolley have to be locked to prevent slipping. But the logistic company refuses to do so as it takes time which means they have to pay more rent for NMPT. He also accused NMPT officials to be hand-in-glove with shipping and logistics companies in flouting the safety norms. 

In the past, the workers have petitioned NMPT chairman and safety officials, seeking to ensure that all companies use locks mandatorily in the interest of the workers' safety. But there has been no action. In a similar incident which took place a few months ago, a driver seriously injured his back. Panamburu police have registered a case. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
container accident Vinod Poojary NMPT New Mangalore Port Trust
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp