India to stick to Kartarpur agreement on visits by its pilgrims: MEA

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said an agreement was signed between the two countries finalising the modalities for visits by Indian pilgrims and India will stick to it.

Published: 07th November 2019 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two days ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, India on Thursday said conflicting reports are coming from Pakistan on whether Indian pilgrims will require passport to visit the Darbar Sahib shrine using the new facility.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said an agreement was signed between the two countries finalising the modalities for visits by Indian pilgrims and India will stick to it.

Indian Sikh pilgrims will require passport to visit Kartarpur, says Pakistan Army

"Conflicting reports are coming from Pakistan. Sometimes they say passport is needed and sometimes they say it is not required. As of now, there is a bilateral agreement which specified required documents," he said.

Kumar said amendments cannot be made unilaterally. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tweeted that passport will not be required, but according to the agreement, passport will be needed.

'Chhatra', 'rumala 'for Kartarpur Sahib handed over to ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Kumar also said that Pakistan is yet to confirm the list of Indian dignitaries who will attend the Kartarpur opening ceremony on the Pakistani side.

"We are presuming that all names we have shared with Pakistani side for inaugural jatha have been cleared," he said.

The MEA spokesperson also asked Pakistan to ensure adequate security to Indian dignitaries attending the event.

