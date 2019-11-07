Home Nation

Kerala government removes investigating officer of Maoist encounter case

V A Ullas, Crime Branch DySP, Thrissur, has been appointed as the new investigating officer. Malappuram Crime Branch SP K V Santosh will continue monitoring the probe.

Published: 07th November 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala government on Thursday transferred the police officer leading the probe into the Maoist encounter deaths in Manjikandi has been shifted.

DySP Firoz M Shafeeq was shifted out of the probe team by Crime Branch ADGP Tomin J Thachankary. A day after the main encounter, another firing incident was reported in Manjakandy and Shafeeq was part of the police team that was present there. It was after this firing that Maoist cadre Manivasakam's body was recovered.

The order issued by Thachankary said Firoz went to the spot to ascertain facts regarding previous day's operation under orders of senior cops. "Therefore he cannot continue the investigation while looking at the spirit of the directions of the Supreme Court," the order read.

V A Ullas, Crime Branch DySP, Thrissur, has been appointed as the new investigating officer. Malappuram Crime Branch SP K V Santosh will continue monitoring the probe. Meanwhile, three more officers have been appointed to the probe team.

