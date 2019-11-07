Home Nation

Maharashtra BJP exploring legal options as government formation delayed: Patil

Contrary to expectations, the BJP leaders met Maharashtra governor on Thursday but didn't stake claim to form the government.

Published: 07th November 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

BJP delegation comprising of Girish Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Ashish Shelar met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday.

BJP delegation comprising of Girish Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Ashish Shelar met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday. (Photo | ANI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: State BJP leaders on Thursday met governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and discussed legal options in the wake of delay in government formation in the state.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and education minister Ashish Shelar met governor Koshyari at 2 pm. However, contrary to expectations, they didn't stake claim for government formation and instead discussed possible legal options with Koshyari.

READ | Won’t break alliance, want BJP to keep its word: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

"We informed the governor that people of Maharashtra have given a mandate for MahaYuti (Grand alliance). The BJP, Shiv Sena, RPI (A), Ryat Kranti, Rashtriya Samaj Party and Shiv Sangram were part of the pre-poll alliance. The MahaYuti also was part of the state government for last five years. However, we didn't stake claim for government formation," Patil told reporters after their meeting with the governor.

READ | No role of RSS chief in Maharashtra govt formation, Fadnavis to continue as CM: Gadkari

"Legalities on government formation were discussed and we will speak to our leaders based on that," Patil said, adding, the party's top leadership will now decide the future strategy.
 

TAGS
Maharshtra impasse Shiv Sena BJP 50 50 power sharing Sena BJP alliance uddhav thackeray
