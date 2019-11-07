Maharashtra BJP exploring legal options as government formation delayed: Patil

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: State BJP leaders on Thursday met governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and discussed legal options in the wake of delay in government formation in the state.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and education minister Ashish Shelar met governor Koshyari at 2 pm. However, contrary to expectations, they didn't stake claim for government formation and instead discussed possible legal options with Koshyari.

"We informed the governor that people of Maharashtra have given a mandate for MahaYuti (Grand alliance). The BJP, Shiv Sena, RPI (A), Ryat Kranti, Rashtriya Samaj Party and Shiv Sangram were part of the pre-poll alliance. The MahaYuti also was part of the state government for last five years. However, we didn't stake claim for government formation," Patil told reporters after their meeting with the governor.

"Legalities on government formation were discussed and we will speak to our leaders based on that," Patil said, adding, the party's top leadership will now decide the future strategy.

