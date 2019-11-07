Home Nation

MP DGP's directives against mistreatment of SC/ST members trigger political row

The opposition party called it an attempt to 'divide society' for its reference to specific communities.

Published: 07th November 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Directives issued by the Madhya Pradesh DGP asking police officials to ensure that no person, especially one belonging to SC or ST community, is mistreated in custody drew flak from the BJP on Wednesday.

The opposition party called it an attempt to "divide society" for its reference to specific communities.

In a communication issued on November 4, the state Police Headquarters (PHQ) directed cops across the state to ensure that no person, especially a person belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes is arrested without following laid-down norms or is mistreated in custody.

The advisory, issued by Director General of Police V K Singh to all district police heads, followed observations made by the National SC/ST Commission that those from backward communities are often mistreated in custody in Madhya Pradesh.

The order went viral on social media and attracted criticism from the opposition party which said such a fiat should apply irrespective of person's caste or community.

"It is an attempt to divide society. Instead of such a directive, the DGP should have issued an order that the rule of law should be followed for all," state BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said.

"There are many sensitive areas in Madhy Pradesh which had witnessed violence in the past on caste and communal lines. It would have been better if (directives had asked that) existing laws be religiously followed and injustice not done to anyone," he said.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said there was nothing wrong with the directives.

"BJP leaders do not read before reacting. The directives clearly state that any person (should not be mistreated). Reference to SC/ST was especially made as few such incidents were pointed out by the National SC/ST Commission," he said.

Police spokesperson Ashutosh Pratap Singh said the commission had given specific directions over an incident in Alirajpur district where a few tribals were taken into custody and meted out ill-treatment.

It had asked the PHQ and DGP to issue directives to ensure that SC/ST community members are not subjected to such atrocities while in custody, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SC/ST Caste Violence Congress BJP
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp