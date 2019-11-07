Home Nation

Patna diary: Book Fair in city from November 8

Apparels and attires, made from Khadi, got a corporate platform in Patna on Tuesday when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the first and largest Khadi mall in Patna.

Published: 07th November 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

Patna Book Fair from November 8

Good news for book lovers. The annual 10-day-long Patna Book Fair will begin on November 8 and last till November 18 with more than 780 stalls of different publishers and others at the Gandhi Maidan. Kumar Pankajesh, the spokesperson of the fair, said the theme of this year’s fair would be ‘Tree, Water & Life’.

“A variety of cultural, academic, poetical and other literary activities will be the salient features of the book fair besides programmes such as ‘Nayee-Kitab’ (new books) and Jansamvad. Several reputed academicians, writers and other dignitaries will grace the occasion,” he said, adding that the entry of divyangs and school children will be free.

Largest Khadi mall in Patna

Apparels and attires, made from Khadi, got a corporate platform in Patna on Tuesday when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the first and largest Khadi mall in Patna.

“It is one of the best tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, who advocated and used Khadi his entire of his life,” Kumar said after inauguration.

The Khadi mall is in a multi-storied building built by the state industry department.

The mall is situated close to the historic Gandhi Maidan. A big statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been placed at the entrance of the mall.

“The entire range of apparels, attires, clothes, handicrafts products, paintings and other items, which glorify the folk and traditions of the state, is under one roof,” Kumar said.

No entry without helmet at toll plaza

The Mohania toll plaza in Bihar’s Kaimur district became the first in the country to ban entry of helmetless motorcyclists.

Kaimur SP Dilnawaz Ahamad has made it helmets mandatory taking advice from road safety activist Raghavendra Kumar, known as ‘Helmet man’ of India.

Raghavendra has distributed more than 25,000 free helmets amongst bikers in Bihar, Delhi and other states. He said motorcyclists wearing helmets will only be allowed to cross the toll check plaza now. A shop for the sale of helmets will soon be opened at the plaza.

25 railway tickets touts caught

Twenty-five railway ticket touts were nabbed by the Railway Police Force from across the East Central Railway (ECR) jurisdictions between September 26 and October 4.

IG of RPF of East Central Railway Ravindra Verma said a total of 94 touts were arrested in 2018 and 117 in 2019 up to October 4. E-tickets fraudulently booked using fake IDs worth crores were also seized.

“Drive to make the zone tout-free will continue,” he said. The Railways will run nearly 2,500 additional services in 200 pairs of special trains across the country to deal with the festival rush.

