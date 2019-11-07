Home Nation

Shiv Sena scared of 'poaching' of MLAs by BJP: Congress

Despite the BJP and Sena in a comfortable position to jointly form government in the state, they have been warring over sharing the chief minister's post.

Published: 07th November 2019 02:51 PM

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Congress on Thursday asked whether the 'Mahayuti' has a moral right to form government in Maharashtra if its constituent Shiv Sena feels scared that ally BJP will "poach" its MLAs.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the recently-held state Assembly polls under the aegis of 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) along with some smaller allies.

ALSO READ: No role of RSS chief in Maharashtra government formation, Fadnavis to continue as CM, says Nitin Gadkari

The Shiv Sena wants the post to be shared for two-and-half years each on a rotation basis, but the BJP has rejected such an arrangement.

Some BJP leaders and its allies of late claimed a section of Shiv Sena leaders were in touch with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis -- apparently to switch sides.

Amid the tussle between the Mahayuti constituents, Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant accused the BJP of being "morally corrupt", if the Shiv Sena feels scared that the Amit Shah-led party will poach its MLAs.

"Shivsena is an alliance partner of BJP and part of Mahayuti. If it feels scared that BJP will poach their MLAs, then we can very well understand how much BJP is morally corrupt and why we must save Maharashtra from them.

"Does Mahayuti hv moral rights to form govt now?" Sawant said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Uddhav meets Shiv Sena MLAs, party attacks BJP's allies over meeting with Governor 

Taking a dig at the BJP, Congress national spokesperson Sanjay Jha said resorts in places near Mumbai, like Khandala, Alibaug, Matheran and Madh Island may soon be blocked.

"But given the money they have, the BJP should also consider Maldives, Bahamas, Bermuda and Pattaya," he quipped.

Without naming the BJP, NCP's Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil also claimed that some MLAs were being lured.

"Some MLAs are being lured now. But in case anyone defects (to the BJP's camp), other parties will come together and defeat him/her (in bypoll)," Patil told reporters here.

He, however, said the NCP MLAs were not among those who were being lured.

"Those who wanted to switch sides, left (the NCP) before the election. The ones elected (on NCP's tickets) have people's faith in them and we are ready to sit in the opposition," he said.

