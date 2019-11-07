Home Nation

Supreme Court to hear Justice Akil Kureshi's appointment plea next week

Gujarat Advocates Association had moved the apex court taking objection to the Centre's reluctance to appoint Justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of MP High Court.

Published: 07th November 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India, New Delhi

Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the matter related to the elevation of Justice Akil Kureshi, who is currently serving as a Judge of the Bombay High Court, for November 13.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the matter will be heard on November 13 after the Centre's counsel told the court that he was awaiting signatures on the Collegium recommendation to appoint Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHCAA) had moved the apex court taking objection to the Centre's reluctance to appoint Justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing the GHCAA, sought a direction from the court to the government for fixing a timeline to act on the recommendation made by the Collegium for the appointment of judges.

Earlier he said that the top court had already granted enough time to the Centre on the matter.

Justice Kureshi is serving as a judge of Bombay High Court following a transfer. He is originally a senior judge from the Gujarat High Court.

In May 2019, the apex court collegium had recommended Justice Kureshi's elevation as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. But it was not approved by the Centre.

On September 19, a bench headed by Chief Justice Gogoi had said that a decision was taken and it would be published on the Supreme Court website.

The next day, the collegium modified its recommendation and approved the appointment of Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

The resolution passed by the collegium on September 5 said the Centre had returned the proposal in connection with the appointment of Justice Kureshi to the Madhya Pradesh High Court twice.

These communications were received on August 23 and August 27 along with the material apparently connected with the appointment. Then, the collegium decided to modify its decision and recommend that Justice Kureshi be appointed as Tripura High Court Chief Justice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akil Kureshi Supreme Court
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp