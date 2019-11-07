Home Nation

Western railways employs 'Yamaraj' to discipline people walking on tracks in Mumbai

Under this campaign launched on November 6, the RPF cop dressed as YamRaj carries people who try to cross unmanned tracks, to safety.

Published: 07th November 2019 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

A man costumed as ‘Yamraj’ is providing safety awareness info to people & intervening to stop them from walking on tracks.

A man costumed as ‘Yamraj’ is providing safety awareness info to people & intervening to stop them from walking on tracks. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: To discipline errant commuters who cross railway line, the western railway has engaged ‘Yamaraj’, the god of death, at some of its station.

A member of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) costumed as ‘YamRaj’ provides safety awareness information to the public and intervenes to stops people from walking on the tracks.

“If you cross the track in an unauthorised way, Yamraj will be standing in front of you,” the RPF cop dressed as YamRaj tells errant commuters at Malad and Andheri, where commuters tend to cross the railway lines, authorities have said.

Years of recorded announcements and fines have not been able to change the behaviour of commuters who cross the railway lines and hence the Western Railways has adopted the fresh and catchy method to train and sensitise people about the perils of crossing railway tracks, authorities said here on Thursday.

Under this campaign launched on November 6, the RPF cop dressed as YamRaj carries people who try to cross unmanned tracks, to safety.

Trespassing and crossing railway lines are mostly common in areas where tracks are lined by slums and people can avoid crowds and reach their destinations faster. While the authorities said that efforts are on to do provide solutions to ensure there is not overcrowding and that the commuting is accelerated, the safety aspect is important and hence the new campaign is launched.

