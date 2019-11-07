Home Nation

Won’t break alliance, want BJP to keep its word: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

The Sena chief, however, didn’t elaborate on what was decided between the parties before the Lok Sabha election.

Shiv Sena Party President Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

Shiv Sena Party President Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

MUMBAI: While putting back the ball to the BJP’s court, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that while he doesn’t want to break the alliance, he would like the BJP to keep its word.

“I don’t want to break the alliance. I just want that whatever was decided should be acted upon,” Thackeray said after the meeting of party MLAs at his Bandra residence Matoshree.

He, however, didn’t elaborate on what was decided between the parties before the Lok Sabha election.

The meeting that began at around 11:30 AM lasted for over 90 minutes. The meeting was conducted behind a strict veil of secrecy. The MLAs were asked to leave their mobile phones outside the room where the meeting was conducted and all then were asked to go to Hotel Rangsharada in Bandra (east).

“The threat of horse-trading is imminent and hence we thought that it is better that all the MLAs stay together,” said party chief whip Sunil Prabhu.

READ| Shiv Sena scared of 'poaching' of MLAs by BJP: Congress

Minister Shambhuraje Desai said that all the MLAs reposed faith in the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray and reiterated that whatever he decides regarding government formation would be acceptable to all of them.

The MLAs also unanimously declared that only after the BJP agrees to adhere to its promises would the Sena extend support to it (BJP) for government formation.

"We have given full authority to the Sena chief and his decision will be the final word for us. The CM will be only from Shiv Sena with equal power-sharing as decided earlier," Sena MLA from Sillod Abdul Sattar Nabi told media persons after emerging from the crucial meeting.

READ: No role of RSS chief in Maharashtra government formation, Fadnavis to continue as CM, says Nitin Gadkari

Accordingly, the Sena will not compromise on sharing the post of Chief Minister for 30 months each and also 50:50 power-sharing formula that was arrived at before the last Lok Sabha elections.

(With IANS inputs)

