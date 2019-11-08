Augmented reality and new fighters like Tejas, MiG29 added to Air Force Combat mobile game

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force revamps its already famous online gaming app with a chance now to choose indigenous LCA Tejas, MiG29 and MiG 21 to launch missions which were not available earlier.

Informing about the new game Air Force communicated, “Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal HS Arora today launched the multiplayer version of its upgraded 3D Air Combat Mobile Game “Indian Air Force: A Cut Above”.

The first version of the mobile game was launched on 31 May 19 and has been downloaded by more than 2.2 million online users since then with an aim to connect with the youth of the country and inspire them to join the Indian Air Force.

It was single-player version and required the individuals to play with the in-built Artificial Intelligence of the application. The latest multiplayer version, on the other hand, will enable players to have a realistic engagement with opponents anywhere across the globe.

The mobile application has two modes named as “Team Battle” and “Death Match”. In the “Team Battle” the user forms a team and takes on adversaries in the virtual arena thus enabling a real feel of the aerial combat. In the “Death Match”, the user will join an Arena where the user is a part of eight opponents and the individual having the highest score at the end of the mission is the winner.

The Air Force said, this version also includes a feature of “Augmented Reality” wherein the user is able to have a 360 degree view of the aircraft both from inside as well as outside. In addition, the user will be able to upload their achievements on Facebook, Twitter etc at the end of the session.

“Indian Air Force: A Cut Above” will be available on Android and IOS platforms, it can be downloaded from their respective play stores, added the Air Force.