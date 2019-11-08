Home Nation

Augmented reality and new fighters like Tejas, MiG29 added to Air Force Combat mobile game

The first version of the mobile game was launched on 31 May 19 and has been downloaded by more than 2.2 million online users.

Published: 08th November 2019 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Vice Chief of Air Staff releasing the updated game

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force revamps its already famous online gaming app with a chance now to choose indigenous LCA Tejas, MiG29 and MiG 21 to launch missions which were not available earlier.

Informing about the new game Air Force communicated, “Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal HS Arora today launched the multiplayer version of its upgraded 3D Air Combat Mobile Game “Indian Air Force: A Cut Above”.

The first version of the mobile game was launched on 31 May 19 and has been downloaded by more than 2.2 million online users since then with an aim to connect with the youth of the country and inspire them to join the Indian Air Force.

It was single-player version and required the individuals to play with the in-built Artificial Intelligence of the application. The latest multiplayer version, on the other hand, will enable players to have a realistic engagement with opponents anywhere across the globe.

The mobile application has two modes named as “Team Battle” and “Death Match”. In the “Team Battle” the user forms a team and takes on adversaries in the virtual arena thus enabling a real feel of the aerial combat. In the “Death Match”, the user will join an Arena where the user is a part of eight opponents and the individual having the highest score at the end of the mission is the winner.

The Air Force said, this version also includes a feature of “Augmented Reality” wherein the user is able to have a 360 degree view of the aircraft both from inside as well as outside. In addition, the user will be able to upload their achievements on Facebook, Twitter etc at the end of the session.

“Indian Air Force: A Cut Above” will be available on Android and IOS platforms, it can be downloaded from their respective play stores, added the Air Force.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air Force Combat mobile game
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp