Ayodhya verdict: States appeal for calm, boost security measures

BHOPAL/KOLKATA/PATNA/JAIPUR: States have started preparing for the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute verdict by boosting security and appealing for calm.

The Centre has asked all states to remain alert ahead of the verdict and ensure security in sensitive areas, officials said on Thursday.

In Madhya Pradesh, not only policemen and state intelligence sleuths, but field staff of other departments, including auxiliary nurse midwife of the health department, Anganwari workers of women and child development department and patwari of the revenue department, too have been roped in to ensure that there is no communal disturbance in the wake of the SC order.

In a meeting convened by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, she discussed the TMC’s stance after the verdict.

“I have asked our party leaders to request people belonging to all communities to main peace whatever the verdict... I have given clear instruction to my party leaders not to make any statement on the verdict,’’ she said.

Putting the ball in the Centre and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s court, BSP supremo Mayawati said it was the constitutional and legal responsibility of the Centre and State government to guarantee the security of people and ensure that their daily life is not disrupted.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also appealed to people not to get swayed by rumours. He said he is in constant touch with senior officials to maintain peace in the state.