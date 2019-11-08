Home Nation

'Bulbul' becomes very severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall on Sunday

During landfall, 'Bulbul' is 'very likely' to be in the 'severe cyclonic storm' category with maximum sustained windspeed of 110 to 120 km per hour.

Published: 08th November 2019 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Fishermen take their boats to a safe harbour from the sea following Cyclone Bulbul warning in Puri

Fishermen take their boats to a safe harbour from the sea following Cyclone Bulbul warning in Puri (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA/BHUBANESWAR: With the cyclone 'Bulbul' intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm and triggering heavy rain in parts of Odisha and West Bengal, the two states are bracing for the impact.

The Met department in the two states said the cyclone is likely to make landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh in the early hours of Sunday, bringing in its wake heavy rain and gusts of up to 135 kmph in the coastal areas.

The weatherman said the severe cyclonic storm, which lay centred 600 km south of Kolkata on Friday morning, was expected to intensify further by Saturday and move northwards.

ALSO READ | Cabinet Secretary reviews preparedness for cyclone 'Bulbul' headed towards Odisha, West Bengal

During landfall, 'Bulbul' is "very likely" to be in the 'severe cyclonic storm' category with maximum sustained windspeed of 110 to 120 km per hour, gusting up to 135 kmph, Regional Met Director G K Das said in Kolkata.

The storm might cause damage to kutcha houses, power and communication lines and roads in parts of West Bengal, he said, advising people in vulnerable areas to stay indoors.

It might also uproot trees, ruin crops and cause embankment erosion, he warned.

ALSO READ | Preventive steps on for Bulbul 

The cyclone is unlikely to make the landfall in Odisha, but the state will face heavy to very heavy rainfall in its coastal and northern districts in the next two days, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas said.

According to IMD predictions, coastal Odisha is likely to experience wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting up to 90 kmph.

The authorities of two state governments are taking all measures to tackle any contigency, even as the Centre assured them of all assistance.

Several parts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Kendrapara witnessed heavy showers on Friday morning, with Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena asking the district collectors, mainly in the coastal and the northern region, to keep adequate arrangements in place to deal with possible waterlogging and flood-like situation.

Two teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action force and one of the National Disaster Response Force are on standby in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts.

Acting on the advice by weatherman, both states suspended fishing activities from Friday onwards over the West Bengal-Odisha coasts.

The met department also advised West Bengal government to suspend ferry boat service on November 9 and 10 in Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Midnapore districts.

An emergency operations center (EOC) control room was opened at the West Bengal secretariat.

"The emergency control room phone numbers 1070 and (033) 22143526 are open 24x7 for the next three days," an official of the state disaster management department said.

Sufficient relief materials, dry fruits, terpoline have been sent to different relief godowns situated at blocks, sub-division and district level at Sunderbans, South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, he said.

"We have also started vacating houses and building in both residential and hotel situated close to the sea," the official said that all leaves of the officials have been cancelled.

Port authorities in Paradip have also taken steps to combat the storm, Jena said.

Kolkata Port Trust has suspended shipping operations from both in Kolkata and Haldia docks, port officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bulbul severe cyclonic storm
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp