Home Nation

Cabinet Secretary reviews preparedness for cyclone 'Bulbul' headed towards Odisha, West Bengal

Officials of the West Bengal and Odisha governments informed that necessary preparations have been made by them and the SDRF and Fire Service teams have been deployed.

Published: 08th November 2019 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Fishermen take their boats to a safe harbour from the sea following Cyclone Bulbul warning in Puri

Fishermen take their boats to a safe harbour from the sea following Cyclone Bulbul warning in Puri (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday took stock of the current situation and preparedness for rescue and relief operations to deal with severe cyclone 'Bulbul' over the Bay of Bengal and likely to affect the coastal districts of West Bengal and Odisha, a Home Ministry statement said.

Charing a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), Gauba directed that immediate assistance, as required, be provided. He advised both states to take all steps to avoid casualties and damage to infrastructure and assured them of all assistance from the Centre in this regard.

ALSO READ| Cyclone 'Bulbul' to bring heavy rain; West Bengal, Odisha prepare to face calamity

Gauba was apprised by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that the cyclone that had developed in the Bay of Bengal has now intensified and is likely to cross the West Bengal coast by the early Sunday morning. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by winds reaching upto 110-120 kmph and tidal waves up to 1.5 meters are expected.

Officials of the West Bengal and Odisha governments informed that necessary preparations have been made by them and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire Service teams have been deployed.

Fishing operations have been suspended and people in low lying areas are being evacuated to shelter homes. A total of 14 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been positioned and additional teams are being deployed at the request of the two states.

Defence Ministry officials have informed that teams of the Coast Guard and the Indian Navy are already deployed and the Army and Air Force are on standby.

The West Bengal government has been specifically requested to ensure that people in low lying areas in Sagar islands, East Medinipur and North and South 24 Pargana districts are evacuated to prevent any loss of life, the statement said.

The governments of West Bengal and Odisha were also requested to ensure that all fishermen currently at sea are brought back to the shore, it added.

Senior Union Home and Defence Ministry officials, as well as those from the IMD, NDRF, and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) attended the meeting. Senior officers from West Bengal and Odisha also took part through video conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Crisis Management Committee Cyclone Bulbul Odisha cyclone Rajiv Gauba Cabinet Secretary National Disaster Management Authority
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp