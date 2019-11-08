Home Nation

Decline observed in all-India rate of suicide in 2016: National Crime Records Bureau

According to NCRB's accidental deaths and suicides data, a decline was observed in the all-India rate of suicide (per lakh of population) from 10.6 in 2015 to 10.3 in 2016.

Published: 08th November 2019 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: According to the data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a decline was observed in the all-India rate of suicide in 2016.

The suicide rate in cities in 2016 was 13.0 as compared to the all-India suicide rate of 10.3 (per lakh of population).  According to NCRB's accidental deaths and suicides data in India-2016, a decline was observed in the all-India rate of suicide (per lakh of population) from 10.6 in 2015 to 10.3 in 2016.

ALSO READ| Tormented by spurned lover, Dalit woman commits suicide

Major causes of suicides were family problems (not related to marriage) (29.2 per cent) and illness (17.1 per cent), marriage related issues (5.3 per cent) and drug-abuse and alcoholic addiction (4.0 per cent).

A total of 8,684 deaths in the country occurred due to causes attributable to forces of nature during the year 2016. Out of 8,684 accidental deaths attributable to forces of nature, 38.2 per cent deaths due to 'Lightning', 15.4 per cent deaths due to 'Heat and Sun Stroke' and 8.9 per cent deaths due to 'flood' were reported during the year 2016.

A total of 4, 09,537 persons died in accidental deaths due to 'other causes' (not attributable to nature) during 2016. The major causes of accidental deaths were traffic accidents (43.4 per cent), sudden deaths (10.2 per cent), drowning (7.3 per cent), poisoning (5.6 per cent), falls (4.2 per cent) and accidental fire (4.1 per cent).

NCRB has asserted that it would not be responsible for the authenticity of the information, as data is being furnished by the states and Union Territories. NCRB only compiles and collates the data and presents it in the form of this report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Crime Records Bureau India suicide rate 2016 suicide rate Suicide study
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp