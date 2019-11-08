Jitan Manjhi announces breaking alliance, says HAM will contest alone in Bihar, Jharkhand polls

Home Nation

Manjhi had also rejected the possibility of joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, alleging that the BJP was involved in communal politics.

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday announced that his party will be contesting on its own in 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.

Manjhi, who had served as Bihar chief minister from May 2014 to February 2015, announced to fight alone citing that its ally Congress and the RJD are not taking him into confidence while making any decisions.

"Congress and the RJD are not hearing our demands. We have told them to make the coordination committee during the Lok Sabha election so that decisions can be taken with the consent of all the parties. But both RJD and NCP are taking decisions independently and are imposing on us, which is why we thought it is better to leave the alliance," he said while speaking to media in Patna.

Taking about the future coarse of action, Manjhi also informed that his party will fight Jharkhand polls independently.

Earlier, Manjhi had also rejected the possibility of joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), alleging that the BJP was involved in communal politics.

NCP and HAM contested the Lok Sabha elections in coalition with RJD, Congress and some other parties but could not win even a single seat in Bihar. 

