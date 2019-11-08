Home Nation

J&K will take at least 3,535 years to give 33 per cent representation to women in police force: Report

Karnataka is the only state to have very nearly filled officer level reservations in all caste categories.

Published: 08th November 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nine Indian states will take more than 50 years to increase the share of women in their police force to 33 per cent, according to the India Justice Report.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will take at least 3,535 years to give due representation to women in police.

Karnataka is the only state to have very nearly filled officer level reservations in all caste categories.

Nationally, a majority of states are unable to meet their declared caste quotas.

Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli had the highest share of women in their overall police force at 18 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

The India Justice Report by Tata Trusts released on Thursday finds that women are poorly represented, accounting for 7 per cent of the police, 10 per cent of prison staff and about 26.5 per cent of all judges in the high courts and subordinate courts.

Similarly, the percentage of women’s representation in the higher judiciary, too, is minimal.

Only one high court has a judicial vacancy of less than 20 per cent and not in a single state does the percentage of women judges in a high court run into double figures.

As per the report, seven states did not have a single women judge in the high court.

Meghalaya has the highest share of women judges in subordinate courts at 74 per cent, followed by Goa at 66 per cent. Sikkim has the highest share of women both at the high court and subordinate levels.

The report also highlights the reasons behind needing more women judges on the bench and says, “Women on the bench also influence the quality of judicial decision-making because the inclusion of their life experiences must necessarily allow a wider variety of human experiences into the process of judging.”

An assessment of 18 bigger states revealed that Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have the worst justice system in India. While UP is ranked at the bottom of the list, Bihar stood at number 17. 

The state with the best justice system, according to the report,t is Maharashtra, followed by Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Haryana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Justice Report Women in Police Force
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp