Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath appeals farmers to prevent pollution by not burning stubble

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday appealed farmers not to burn the stubble to prevent pollution, besides conserving the atmosphere and maintaining fertility of land.

Nath said that agricultural-friendly microorganisms, which help in maintaining the fertility of the land also get burnt on burning the stubble. He told farmers that they are the creators of greenery and guards of atmosphere. Therefore, instead of burning the stubble, it should be used to enable progressive farming, availability of fodder and fresh air for everyone.

The CM further told the farmers that the government is worried about the crop-losses they have suffered due to the excessive rains and constant efforts are being made to compensate them. “We’ve sought help from the centre for it. The state government is bound to compensate losses of the farmers.”

He suggested that it is better to convert the stubble into fodder instead of burning it. The experts also suggest that the stubble can be used in power production and making cardboard as well as paper.

He said that according to the agriculture experts, without burning the stubble, wheat should be sown with it.

“When land will be irrigated, the stubble will decay and convert into fertilizer itself. Then it will provide additional advantage to the wheat crop by mixing its nutrient elements in the soil.”

He said such machines are now available which can be fitted in the tractor and can easily cut and collect the stubble and can also do sowing there. Both the options are profitable for the farmers.

Nath further told the farmers that presently, the environment protection is the top priority along with the redressal of their problems.

The CM said that the Supreme Court has also mentioned that everybody has the right to inhale in fresh air. He stated that burning the stubble harms the atmosphere as well as nutrients of the soil and creates pollution. The greenhouse gases are also emitted which harms the atmosphere very much. Burning of stubble creates half-burned carbon, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, sulphur dioxide, ashes, other poisonous elements and poisonous gases, which cause air pollution along with increase in the dust particles.

The MP CM also urged the farmers to pay special attention to the requirement of the time and to give their significant contribution in saving the atmosphere from pollution.