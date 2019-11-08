Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath appeals farmers to prevent pollution by not burning stubble

Nath said that agricultural-friendly microorganisms, which help in maintaining the fertility of the land also get burnt on burning the stubble.

Published: 08th November 2019 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday appealed farmers not to burn the stubble to prevent pollution, besides conserving the atmosphere and maintaining fertility of land.

Nath said that agricultural-friendly microorganisms, which help in maintaining the fertility of the land also get burnt on burning the stubble. He told farmers that they are the creators of greenery and guards of atmosphere. Therefore, instead of burning the stubble, it should be used to enable progressive farming, availability of fodder and fresh air for everyone.

The CM further told the farmers that the government is worried about the crop-losses they have suffered due to the excessive rains and constant efforts are being made to compensate them. “We’ve sought help from the centre for it. The state government is bound to compensate losses of the farmers.”

 He suggested that it is better to convert the stubble into fodder instead of burning it. The experts also suggest that the stubble can be used in power production and making cardboard as well as paper.

He said that according to the agriculture experts, without burning the stubble, wheat should be sown with it.

“When land will be irrigated, the stubble will decay and convert into fertilizer itself. Then it will provide additional advantage to the wheat crop by mixing its nutrient elements in the soil.”

He said such machines are now available which can be fitted in the tractor and can easily cut and collect the stubble and can also do sowing there. Both the options are profitable for the farmers.

Nath further told the farmers that presently, the environment protection is the top priority along with the redressal of their problems.

The CM said that the Supreme Court has also mentioned that everybody has the right to inhale in fresh air. He stated that burning the stubble harms the atmosphere as well as nutrients of the soil and creates pollution. The greenhouse gases are also emitted which harms the atmosphere very much. Burning of stubble creates half-burned carbon, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, sulphur dioxide, ashes, other poisonous elements and poisonous gases, which cause air pollution along with increase in the dust particles.

The MP CM also urged the farmers to pay special attention to the requirement of the time and to give their significant contribution in saving the atmosphere from pollution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath stubble burning agriculture
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp