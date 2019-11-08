Policeman lashes man with belt in Kanpur for eloping with girl

By IANS

KANPUR: A video clip of police brutality has emerged on the social media where a man is shown pinned to a pillar while a policeman lashes him with a belt. Two policemen are holding the man while he is lashed.

According to reports, the incident took place in Kanpur and the victim can be heard screaming each time he gets a blow from the belt. Some of the policemen who apparently made the video can be heard laughing.

Reports claim that the man was brought to the police station after he allegedly eloped with a girl from his village.

Instead of taking him inside the police station, the policemen thrashed him with the leather belt outside the building. Kanpur's Additional Superintendent of Police, Praduman Singh, said: "We have ordered a probe and action will be taken against the policemen."