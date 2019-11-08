Home Nation

Supreme Court admits Tripura government's plea against ban on animal sacrifice in temples

The Tripura HC had cited that animals also have a fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Published: 08th November 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday admitted the Tripura government's plea challenging the High Court ban on animal sacrifice in the temples of the state.

A bench headed by Justice Rohinton Nariman issued notice to animal rights activist Subhash Bhattacharjee on a special leave petition filed by the Tripura government against the September 27 judgment of the Tripura High Court.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Arindam Lodh of the High Court through a judgement banned animal sacrifice in all temples. The bench cited that animals also have a fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

"No person including the State shall be allowed to sacrifice any animal/bird within the precincts of any of the temples within the State of Tripura," said the High Court. The bench had also directed the district magistrates and the state police to ensure implementation of the order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Animal sacrifice Tripura animal sacrifice Tripura government Animal sacrifice temple
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp