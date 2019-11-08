Suspected Maoist drone activities in Chhattisgarh stirs up concern among agencies

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A month after suspected Pakistani origin drones alarmed security groups in Punjab, agencies have now found a drone flying in the Maoist affected jungles of Chhattisgarh.

The drone is suspected to have been procured and operated by Maoists, sources said, adding, the matter is being probed at the highest levels.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle was observed making three-four rounds, a few weeks ago, over the forests of Kistaram in Chattisgarh, where CRPF camps are located.

Security agencies believe it could have been a reconnaissance exercise to ascertain central troop deployment.

Sources said that the proscribed ultra -Left outfit of CPI (Maoist) has been working on acquiring technology to combat the forces deployed in the area and have also acquired technology to disable walkie-talkie sets of CRPF forces deployed in Bastar.

It was also reported that children in Maoist-hit areas were found with promotional and incendiary videos made by Maoists and in their pen drives. Maoists have allegedly been using pen drives to mobilise villagers in South Bastar area.

Sources described the drone to be blinking with a number of “coloured lights”.

Whether this UAV was flown by Maoists can’t be said with certainty as of now, they maintained.