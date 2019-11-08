Home Nation

Suspension of internet service not ruled out in Ayodhya: UP DGP

The DGP said that the police department had identified 31 sensitive districts including Ayodhya, Lucknow, Moradabad, Aligarh, Meerut, Agra, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, etc, across UP.

Published: 08th November 2019 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel checks a rider as other stand guard in Ayodhya.

Police personnel checks a rider as other stand guard in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP DGP OP Singh has not ruled out the suspension of internet services in Ayodhya saying that the decision would depend upon the emergent situation. Elaborating on the comprehensive security arrangements put in place by the state police in Ayodhya and across the districts in the wake of Supreme Court’s verdict on the title suit related to Ramjnambhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute any day now, the DGP said the main motive of the force was to maintain peace and order in the state at any cost.

“We have done strong barricading of sensitive locations including streets approaching disputed site in Ayodhya,”  said the DGP. He added that in case the entry would have to be restricted, it would be done along with the suspension of Internet services if the need arose to avert any untoward incident in the temple town.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya case: SC to pronounce verdict in Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute on Saturday

“Social media is a strong medium of dissemination of messages. Right now, we have kept around 673 persons on police radar through social media. Besides, we are also monitoring the posts on various platforms. We are getting deleted those posts which we find objectionable. We are keeping a close eye and also registering cases for such offences,” said OP Singh while interacting with media persons after his return from Delhi where he along with state chief secretary met Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday.

He claimed that a number of persons were arrested for posting provoking messages on social media.
The DGP said that the police department had identified 31 sensitive districts including Ayodhya, Lucknow, Moradabad, Aligarh, Meerut, Agra, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, etc, across UP. “We have enhanced the security bandobast in all 31 sensitive districts of the state,” said the DGP.

"Crowd management and stopping circulation of any rumours is our priority. We are also taking care of illegal weapons hoarded by conducting regular raids across the state. We are identifying the trouble makers and potential threat, including the sleeping terror modules, across the state and taking action against them,” he added. “We have taken all the measures and we are well prepared with a contingency plan to
meet any eventuality,” said the UP DGP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya case Ramjanmabhoomi Babri Masjid Ayodhya case vedict Supreme Court internet
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp