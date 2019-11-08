Suspension of internet service not ruled out in Ayodhya: UP DGP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP DGP OP Singh has not ruled out the suspension of internet services in Ayodhya saying that the decision would depend upon the emergent situation. Elaborating on the comprehensive security arrangements put in place by the state police in Ayodhya and across the districts in the wake of Supreme Court’s verdict on the title suit related to Ramjnambhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute any day now, the DGP said the main motive of the force was to maintain peace and order in the state at any cost.

“We have done strong barricading of sensitive locations including streets approaching disputed site in Ayodhya,” said the DGP. He added that in case the entry would have to be restricted, it would be done along with the suspension of Internet services if the need arose to avert any untoward incident in the temple town.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya case: SC to pronounce verdict in Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute on Saturday

“Social media is a strong medium of dissemination of messages. Right now, we have kept around 673 persons on police radar through social media. Besides, we are also monitoring the posts on various platforms. We are getting deleted those posts which we find objectionable. We are keeping a close eye and also registering cases for such offences,” said OP Singh while interacting with media persons after his return from Delhi where he along with state chief secretary met Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday.

He claimed that a number of persons were arrested for posting provoking messages on social media.

The DGP said that the police department had identified 31 sensitive districts including Ayodhya, Lucknow, Moradabad, Aligarh, Meerut, Agra, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, etc, across UP. “We have enhanced the security bandobast in all 31 sensitive districts of the state,” said the DGP.

"Crowd management and stopping circulation of any rumours is our priority. We are also taking care of illegal weapons hoarded by conducting regular raids across the state. We are identifying the trouble makers and potential threat, including the sleeping terror modules, across the state and taking action against them,” he added. “We have taken all the measures and we are well prepared with a contingency plan to

meet any eventuality,” said the UP DGP.