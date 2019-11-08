Home Nation

Three years of demonetisation: When a dreaded Chambal dacoit queued up to exchange old notes

The people who were standing in queue along with Malkhan Singh at Gwalior's SBI branch were surprised to see the former outlaw.

He has 94 police cases registered against him and his gang, including 28 kidnapping cases and 18 cases of dacoity in addition to 17 murder cases and 19 attempt to murder cases. But after a few years in jail, the feared former dacoit, Malkhan Singh, had to face another round of punishment -- having to stand in queue in front of an SBI branch in Gwalior to exchange his old currency.

Over a month after the announcement of demonetisation in 2016, the people who were standing in queue to exchange their old notes were surprised to see the former outlaw Malkhan Singh at Gwalior's SBI branch.

Malkhan Singh was a name that struck fear into people's minds in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the 70s and 80s. He was one of those 'Sholay'-type daakus of the ravines of Chambal, notorious for dacoity.

Malkhan rose to supremacy after he was involved in a violent feud with village Bilao's sarpanch Kailash Narayan in 1976. He tried to gun him down but failed. He managed to kill one of Narayan's men and injured two others. Even after sustaining six bullet wounds, Narayan survived, forcing Malkhan to flee to Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district.

In 1983 Malkhan and his gang laid down their arms and surrendered before then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Arjun Singh in an event that saw over 30,000 people present. A few years later, he was released and given land to lead a peaceful life. The former dreaded dacoit now lives in his native village indulging in farming activities. 

Malkhan routinely stood for Panchayat elections and won as no one dared oppose him. But to stand in queue, he had no other go but to join the masses.

