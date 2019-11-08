Home Nation

Three years of demonetisation: When BJP MLA claimed Adanis, Ambanis already knew about currency ban

Bhawani Singh Rajawat said that the currency ban was an unplanned one and stated that it could have been implemented in a step-by-step process.

Published: 08th November 2019 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 05:56 PM

Business tycoons Gautam Adani (L) and Mukesh Ambani

Business tycoons Gautam Adani (L) and Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

There was a video that went viral soon after demonetisation. A BJP MLA from Rajasthan was taped in an “off-the-record” conversation saying the Adanis and Ambanis, who are seen as being close to the ruling dispensation at the Centre, knew about the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes before it was implemented.

Bhawani Singh Rajawat, then BJP MLA from Rajasthan’s Kota, says in the video, “Adani, Ambani and others knew about it (demonetisation) beforehand. They were given a hint and they had made arrangements accordingly. You (government) should have printed the new currency as per requirement.”

He went on to add that the currency ban was an unplanned one and stated that it could have been implemented in a step-by-step process.

Bhawani Singh has been involved in many controversies in the past. In one instance, he demanded that Bihari students in Kota coaching centres undergo criminal background checks. In another, he had advised bikers to avoid wearing helmets as it leads to baldness.

