Home Nation

US yoga enthusiast missing for 24 hours from Goa

20-year-old Elizabeth Mann had enrolled for a yoga retreat in the North Goa beach village of Anjuna, before she went missing on Thursday.

Published: 08th November 2019 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

20-year-old Elizabeth Mann is missing for 24 hours

20-year-old Elizabeth Mann is missing for 24 hours (Photo| Facebook)

By IANS

PANAJI: Kin of a 20-year-old US national, Elizabeth Mann, who was in Goa on a yoga retreat on Friday claimed, that the youngster has gone missing for the last 24 hours, even as the state police have registered a missing complaint.

Mann, who hails from Minnesota state in the United States, had arrived in India on October 27 and had enrolled for a yoga retreat in the North Goa beach village of Anjuna, before she went missing on Thursday, according to her US-based aunt Jenny Jenson-Hoffman, who has also started a campaign on Facebook 'Help us find Elizabeth Mann' to trace her.

"Elizabeth has not contacted her parents for 24 hours. She would get in touch with her parents everyday. We have contacted the US embassy and are in touch with the local police authorities who formed a team to look out for her," the aunt said.

Jenson-Hoffman also said, that all her personal belongings, including her mobile phone, have been left behind at 'Bunkd' a hostel in Anjuna, which is popular with single travellers. "The only thing we know for sure is that she has her passport," she said.

Police inspector in-charge of the Anjuna police station Suraj Gawas said that a missing complaint had been registered. "We are on the lookout for her," Gawas said. Mann was last seen exiting the hostel on Thursday morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa missing persons Goa Police Elizabeth mann Goa US woman US woman missing
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp