US yoga enthusiast missing for 24 hours from Goa

By IANS

PANAJI: Kin of a 20-year-old US national, Elizabeth Mann, who was in Goa on a yoga retreat on Friday claimed, that the youngster has gone missing for the last 24 hours, even as the state police have registered a missing complaint.

Mann, who hails from Minnesota state in the United States, had arrived in India on October 27 and had enrolled for a yoga retreat in the North Goa beach village of Anjuna, before she went missing on Thursday, according to her US-based aunt Jenny Jenson-Hoffman, who has also started a campaign on Facebook 'Help us find Elizabeth Mann' to trace her.

"Elizabeth has not contacted her parents for 24 hours. She would get in touch with her parents everyday. We have contacted the US embassy and are in touch with the local police authorities who formed a team to look out for her," the aunt said.

Jenson-Hoffman also said, that all her personal belongings, including her mobile phone, have been left behind at 'Bunkd' a hostel in Anjuna, which is popular with single travellers. "The only thing we know for sure is that she has her passport," she said.

Police inspector in-charge of the Anjuna police station Suraj Gawas said that a missing complaint had been registered. "We are on the lookout for her," Gawas said. Mann was last seen exiting the hostel on Thursday morning.