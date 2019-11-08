Yogi Adityanath government gives VRS to seven UP cops for poor record

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has retired seven officers of Deputy Superintendent (DSP) level belonging to Provincial Police Services (PPS) over unsatisfactory performance and their indulgence in corruption.

The PPS officers forced to retire include Arun Kumar (Deputy Commandant PAC Agra), Vinod Kumar Rana (DSP Faizabad), Narendra Singh Rana (DSP Agra), Ratan Kumar Yadav (Deputy Commandant PAC Jhansi), Tejveer Singh Yadav (Deputy Commandant PAC Sitapur), Santosh Kumar Singh (CO Moradabad) and Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Deputy Commandant PAC Gonda).

The seven PPS officers fall in the bracket of above 50 years of age.

Officials said a review of their track record pointed to several irregularities allegedly committed by them over a period of a decade or more.

UP Director General of Police, OP Singh, confirmed the punitive action, saying: “These officers have been given VRS after several rounds of scrutiny and recommendation of a high-level committee of the government. Earlier 382 non-gazetted employees in the UP Police department, including Sub Inspectors, Constables and Head Constables were also awarded VRS earlier this year.”

Sources said, more officers, including both the IPS and PPS officers, with tainted track records, are on the list of those who could be awarded VRS soon.