AIMIM to field a tribal, Dalit and OBC in Jharkhand elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Encouraged by a surprise victory in the recent Assembly elections in Bihar, the AIMIM on Friday announced its first list for Jharkhand Assembly polls scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 20.

The Hyderbad-based party has decided to field Arjun Toppo from Lohadarga constituency, Pradeep Ganjhu from Latehar and Ashrafi Chandrawashi from Bishrampur.AIMIM’s Jharkhand in-charge Syed Asim Waqar was quick to point out to citizens of Jharkhand that there is a tribal, a Dalit and an OBC contestant among their candidates.

“For those who say AIMIM is only a Muslim party, this is Asaduddin Owaisi’s message,” he said.

Earlier in a tweet, Owaisi said, “It is not electoral suicide to seek political empowerment & demand a fair share. Our platform is a practical one, we promise & deliver effective representation. That we’re in the fray tells voters: don’t lose hope in Indian democracy. There’s still someone who isn’t afraid to raise your issues.”