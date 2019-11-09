Home Nation

All prepared to tackle cyclone Bulbul: West Bengal government

Mamata said that she herself is monitoring the situation and the administration has taken all measures to tackle any contingency in view of Cyclone Bulbul. 

Published: 09th November 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Villagers look into the sea in the wake of the very severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' which is likely to make landfall between West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by late November 9 evening or night

Villagers look into the sea in the wake of the very severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' which is likely to make landfall between West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by late November 9 evening or night (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Responding to the warning message issued by the Met office, West Bengal government and coast guard authorities have kept all preparedness in place as cyclone Bulbul is likely to make landfall between Saturday evening and midnight over the Bay of Bengal.

On Friday, the regional Met office issued a warning saying the squally wind of 100 km per hour with gust up to 135 km per hour was likely to hit Sunderbans and the Bay of Bengal.

ALSO READ: One dead after Cyclone 'Bulbul' lashes West Bengal with heavy rain, thunderstorm

The National Disaster Reserve Force (NDRF) kept its 35 teams on standby to launch rescue operations and provide helps to affected people along Bengal—Odisha border region. Fishing and ferry service were suspended in the coastal area and in Kolkata throughout on Saturday. The Kolkata airport authorities suspended flight operations for 12 hours from 6 pm on Saturday. Before the shutdown, 23 flights were cancelled on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at Nabanna, the state secretariat, where a special control room was set up to monitor damages caused by Bulbul.

Mamata said she herself is monitoring the situation and the administration has taken all measures to tackle any contingency in view of Cyclone Bulbul. She appealed to citizens to maintain calm and not to panic.

"Cyclone Bulbul is about to pass through Bengal. Our state administration is closely monitoring the situation 24x7. We are taking all measures to tackle any contingency. Special control rooms have been set up and NDRF-SDRF teams are deployed. Schools, colleges and anganwadi centres have been closed and more than 1.2 lakh people have already been rescued from the vulnerable coastal areas," Mamata tweeted.

ALSO READ: Operations at Kolkata airport suspended for 12 hours due to cyclone 'Bulbul'

G. K. Das, the regional Met director said, "During landfall, Bulbul is likely to be in the very severe cyclonic storm category with maximum sustained windspeed of 100 km to 120 km per hour gusting up to 135 km per hour. It will prevail from Saturday evening for next 12 hours along the coastal pockets of the West Bengal. The storm may cause damage to kuchha houses, power and communication line and roads in parts of West Bengal."

Bulbul entered 190 km southwest of Sagar Islands on Saturday morning and is likely to weaken gradually and cross the coast between Sagar Islands and Khepupara in Bangladesh with a reduced force, the Met department said.

Squally wind with 50 km to 70 km per hour speed is likely to cross over Kolkata and its adjoining Howrah, Hooghly, parts of South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas districts. Ferry services on the Hooghly, between Kolkata and Howrah, were suspended from Saturday morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cyclone bulbul west bengal bulbul bulbul cyclone bengal
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp