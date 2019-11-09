Ayodhya case: Politicians in Northeast welcome verdict

Home Nation

The situation in the whole of the Northeast has remained peaceful so far. No group or political party has taken out any procession either to celebrate or stage a protest.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
GUWAHATI: Politicians in the Northeast have welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case.

“I welcome the judgement of the Supreme Court and appeal to people across the state to maintain peace, friendship, brotherhood and amity. I believe they will cooperate,” Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told journalists.

The state’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “I welcome Hon Supreme Court's #AyodhyaVerdict on Sri Ram Janmbhoomi. I appeal to people of all religions to honour the verdict and maintain peace and harmony. We remain committed to the ideals of India”.

Manipur CM, N Biren Singh, also took to Twitter to give his reaction.

“Huge respect for every soul who fought the fight to bring justice to both Hindu and Muslim. Truth always Triumph. I bow to the balanced judgement by the SC,” he wrote on the social media platform.

The situation in the whole of the Northeast has remained peaceful so far. No group or political party has taken out any procession either to celebrate or stage a protest.

