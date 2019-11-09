Ayodhya verdict: Security beefed up at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

By ANI

AJMER: The security has been tightened at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in the light of Ayodhya verdict which will be pronounced by Supreme Court today at 10:30 am.

Taking cue of the situation, Vishwa Mohan Sharma, Ajmer Collector has ordered schools to remain closed today.



ALSO FOLLOW: LIVE | Ayodhya verdict unanimous, Shia Waqf Board plea dismissed

The Ayodhya verdict will be pronounced today by the apex court at 10:30 am. The Ajmer administration has appealed to the residents to maintain peace and welcome the decision of the court.

The security has been beefed up around Dargah and Pushkar. Police personnel have been placed at all the critical places and section 144 has been imposed.

The head of the Dargah has also appealed for peace and not to create any kind of disturbance in the area.