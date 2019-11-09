Ayodhya verdict: UP police chief says prepared for the big day

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A multi-layered security was put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya, turning it into a fortress with the deployment of 60 companies of PAC and paramilitary forces. Vehicle checking was intensified near the Ramjanmabhoomi site, ‘karyashala’ of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and other parts of the town.



Drones and CCTV cameras are also being used to monitor the situation.UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed law and order in each district and appealed for peace. DGP O P Singh did not ruled out the suspension of internet services in Ayodhya saying that the decision would depend upon the emergent situation.

Elaborating on the comprehensive security arrangements put in place in Ayodhya and across UP, the DGP said the force had been directed to maintain peace and order at any cost. “We have done strong barricading of sensitive locations including streets approaching disputed site in Ayodhya,” said the DGP.

“Social media is a strong medium of dissemination of messages. We have kept around 673 persons on police radar through social media. We are also monitoring the posts on various platforms,” said Singh.