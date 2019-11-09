Former ASI regional director KK Muhammed welcomes Ayodhya verdict

Home Nation

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (File Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya land title dispute case, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) former regional director (North) KK Muhammed on Saturday said it is a beautiful judgement and never expected that the court will be able to deliver such a wonderful judgement to settle the issue.

KK Muhammed, former regional director, north, Archaeological Survey of India was part of the team of experts which carried out the first excavation at Ayodhya in 1976-77.

Muhammed came out with the findings that there was temple at the site.

"The court accepted all the evidence submitted by the ASI that a temple existed there. As a person who have stayed at the site for nearly two months, no other judgement will be able to amicably solve the issue.

"The Supreme Court reached the verdict based on historical facts and evidence of the ASI. The Court has also considered the arguments of the Muslims by directing to hand over five acres of land for the community to construct a mosque. This verdict will help us build a strong and united India and all people should cooperate and work together for it," Muhammed told reporters in Kozhikode.

On several criticism which he faced from various groups on his findings in Ayodhya, Muhammed said the Supreme Court's verdict has proved that all my critics were wrong. "

A few Left historians were targetting me. They came out with a lot of fake campaign against me," he said.

