Government to release delayed report on accidents, suicides on December 31

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The much-delayed government report on ‘Accidents and Suicides in India’ for the year 2016 will be finally released on December 31, government officials said on Friday.

Sharing a few details, they said a decline was observed in the all-India rate of suicide in 2016 when the suicide rate dipped to 10.3 per cent from 10.6 per cent in 2015.

Family problems “not related to marriage” and “illness” are major causes of suicide among Indians, officials said citing data from the long-pending ‘Accidents and Suicides in India’ of the year 2016 report.

The suicide rate in cities in 2016 was 13.0 as against the all-India suicide rate of 10.3.

The annual data for the report is furnished by 36 states/union territories and 53 metropolitan cities, which have a population of one million, by respective state crime record bureau or the crime investigation department.

The NCRB compiles and collates data and presents it in the form of this report. “NCRB is not responsible for the authenticity of the information, as data is being furnished by states/union territories,” said a senior government official.

The rate of accidental deaths per lakh of the population has remained unchanged at 32.8 in 2016. A total of 8,684 deaths in the country were due to causes attributable to forces of nature during the year 2016.

As many as 4,09,537 people died in accidental deaths such as traffic accidents (43.4%), sudden deaths (10.2%), drowning (7.3%), poisoning (5.6%), falls (4.2%) and accidental fire (4.1%).