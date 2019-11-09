Home Nation

Hitesh Dev Sarma appointed as new NRC Coordinator in Assam

The Supreme Court had transferred NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela, asking the Assam government to suggest names of officers who could succeed Hajela.

Published: 09th November 2019 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Hitesh Dev Sarma

New NRC coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma (Photo| Facebook/ @hitesh.sarma2)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has appointed Hitesh Dev Sarma as the state coordinator of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He is an officer of Assam Civil Services, currently serving as secretary in the finance department. He was involved in the NRC updation process at the initial stage a few years ago.

Last month, the Supreme Court had ordered the transfer of the NRC state coordinator, Prateek Hajela, to his home state Madhya Pradesh, apparently as he feared for his life. 

The NRC was updated under the direct monitoring of the apex court. Over 19 lakh people were left out of the NRC, the final list of which was published on August 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hitesh Dev Sarma Assam Civil Services National Register of Citizens NRC Coordinator
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp