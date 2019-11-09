Hitesh Dev Sarma appointed as new NRC Coordinator in Assam

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has appointed Hitesh Dev Sarma as the state coordinator of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).



He is an officer of Assam Civil Services, currently serving as secretary in the finance department. He was involved in the NRC updation process at the initial stage a few years ago.



Last month, the Supreme Court had ordered the transfer of the NRC state coordinator, Prateek Hajela, to his home state Madhya Pradesh, apparently as he feared for his life.



The NRC was updated under the direct monitoring of the apex court. Over 19 lakh people were left out of the NRC, the final list of which was published on August 31.