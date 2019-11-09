Home Nation

HIV positive cases in Bihar prisons on a rise, MoU signed for carrying out checks

The MoU was signed following the directive of National AIDS Control Organisation for carrying out preventive and post-detection activities in 59 jails.

Published: 09th November 2019 07:20 PM

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
PATNA: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Bihar State AIDS Control Society and the Prison and Correctional Services of state government in Patna on Friday to implement HIV-TB collaborative activities in prison throughout the state.

According to a statement issued by the Bihar State AIDS Control Society, the spread of HIV positive and other blood-borne diseases amongst the prisoners, as per a finding of UNODC, in Bihar jails has been on a rise.

"In Bihar, medical testes of around 4010 prisoners were recently conducted. Out of them, 89 prisoners in different jails were diagnosed living positive with HIV", an official statement stated.

Around 122 prisoners were also diagnosed with tuberculosis in various jails. All of them are being provided health care facilities.

Bihar State AIDS Control Society Bihar prisons HIV aids Bihar
