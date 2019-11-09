HIV positive cases in Bihar prisons on a rise, MoU signed for carrying out checks

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Bihar State AIDS Control Society and the Prison and Correctional Services of state government in Patna on Friday to implement HIV-TB collaborative activities in prison throughout the state.

The MoU was signed following the directive of National AIDS Control Organisation for carrying out preventive and post-detection activities in 59 jails.

According to a statement issued by the Bihar State AIDS Control Society, the spread of HIV positive and other blood-borne diseases amongst the prisoners, as per a finding of UNODC, in Bihar jails has been on a rise.

"In Bihar, medical testes of around 4010 prisoners were recently conducted. Out of them, 89 prisoners in different jails were diagnosed living positive with HIV", an official statement stated.

Around 122 prisoners were also diagnosed with tuberculosis in various jails. All of them are being provided health care facilities.