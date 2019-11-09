Home Nation

Kartarpur Corridor inauguration: Punjab MLAs across party lines congratulate Sidhu

The Congress leader and the former Punjab minister said that the corridor was the result of almighty.

MLAs cutting across party lines greeted and credited the Congress leader for the corridors. | (Photo | Harpreet Bajwa/EPS)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

DERA BABA NANAK: Former Punjab Cabinet Minister and Amritsar East MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu entered the Immigration Check Post on Saturday morning, before passing through Kartarpur Corridor. 

He quickly became the centre of attraction, as MLAs cutting across party lines greeted and credited him for the corridors. 

The Congress leader and the former Punjab minister said that the corridor was the result of almighty. 

"It is almighty who is behind the opening of the corridor," Sidhu said while interacting with the general public.

He also said that it does not get along with those who challenge his character.

While talking to this correspondent, Sidhu also said after leaving the Punjab Cabinet, he had been meditating all along for 15 to 17 hours a day and he has lost near 25 kgs. 

"As a result, all my old clothes now fit me.  I would be coming back through the corridor after paying my obedience at Gurdwara Darbar sahib at Kartarpur and attending Pakistan’s function. I would speak there at Pakistan government function. Though I have the visa, if the MEA had now allowed me today I would have gone along witty my wife through the corridor five days later," the Congress leader concluded.

