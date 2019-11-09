Home Nation

Maharashtra cops on alert ahead of Ayodhya verdict, social media under lens

Police also took to their official Twitter and Facebook accounts to issue appeals for peace on the day of verdict.

Published: 09th November 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai police (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police are on alert in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra in view of the Ayodhya verdict which is scheduled to be pronounced on Saturday, an official said here.

Besides heavy deployment of personnel, police are also keeping a tab on social media to prevent the spread of inflammatory posts or messages.

"We have issued an alert and deployed additional police force," a senior police official said.

Strict action would be taken against anybody who tries to disturbs communal peace by posting or circulating provocative content on social media, the official said.

Police have already issued notices to admins of WhatsApp groups in sensitive areas to guard against posting or forwarding of objectionable posts by their members.

Police also took to their official Twitter and Facebook accounts to issue appeals for peace on the day of verdict.

Meetings of peace committees and Mohalla committees were called in the run-up to the verdict to ensure that communal harmony was maintained, the official said.

In Mumbai, police have issued prohibitory orders against gathering of five or more persons till November 18.

Personnel of the crime branch, special branch, Quick Response Teams, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) are on alert, the official said.

Even drones would be used for monitoring in sensitive locations, he added.

Earlier this week, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve appealed citizens of the megapolis -- which had witnessed terrible riots after the demolition of Babri masjid in December 1992 -- to maintain peace and harmony.

Barve held a meeting with some prominent members of the Muslim community, including journalists and spiritual leaders, and appealed them to accept the apex court's verdict, whichever way it may go.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya Verdict Supreme Court Mumbai Police
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp