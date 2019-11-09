'Missing' American tourist Elizabeth Mann returns to Goa from Maha hill station

Home Nation

While officials at the Anjuna police station are formally recording Elizabeth's statement, an official said that she had returned to Goa from Panchgani by taxi.

Published: 09th November 2019

20-year-old Elizabeth Mann had arrived in India to take part in a yoga retreat in Goa (Photo| Facebook)

By IANS

PANAJI: A 20-year-old American tourist, who had gone missing on Thursday from the beach village of Anjuna in North Goa, has been found, according to the Goa Police and her family.

"We would like to share with everyone that Elizabeth Mann has been found and is safe. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all who have reached out with prayer, support and assistance both in the US and in India. At this time, we ask that you respect the family's privacy and continue the prayers as they work to bring Elizabeth home," said a post from her Minnesota-based parents, who had started a Facebook group to look out for their daughter.

While officials at the Anjuna police station are formally recording Elizabeth's statement, an official said that she had returned to Goa from Panchgani by taxi. Panchgani is a hill station in Maharashtra and around an eight-hour drive from Goa.

"The reasons why she left for Panchgani without her phone and other belongings will be known only once the process of recording her statement is complete," said a police official on condition of anonymity.

The police filed a missing person report on Friday, after her parents said that Elizabeth, who had arrived in India on October 24 to participate in a yoga retreat in Goa went missing on Thursday morning from a hostel, where she was staying in Anjuna.

