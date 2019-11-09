Home Nation

No regret over SC saying Nirmohi Akhara not 'shebait' of deity Ram Lalla: Outfit

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Akhara's suit was barred by limitation.

Published: 09th November 2019 12:59 PM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Nirmohi Akhara has no regrets over the Supreme Court saying that it is not a 'shebait' of deity Ram Lalla, a member of the outfit said after the Ayodhya verdict on Saturday.

The apex court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"We have no regrets on this because we were batting for Ram Lalla.

The court has accepted Ram Lalla's side and with this, our motive was fufilled," Nirmohi Akhara member Mahant Dharmdas told PTI.

The court has said in its verdict in the politically-sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya that the Nirmohi Akhara is not a shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Akhara's suit was barred by limitation.

The bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer further said that Ram Janmbhoomi is not a juristic person.

